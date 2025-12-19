This tiny protein helps control how hungry you feel: Study

Washington: Researchers have identified a previously overlooked protein that helps regulate appetite and energy use in the body.

This "helper" protein supports a key system that decides whether the body burns energy or stores it, and when it does not function properly, appetite signals can weaken.

New research suggests that a protein the body relies on to manage appetite and energy levels cannot function on its own. Instead, it depends on a partner protein to work properly.

In a study published in Science Signalling on December 16, an international research team led by scientists at the University of Birmingham examined how a helper protein known as MRAP2 supports an appetite-regulating protein called MC3R. MC3R plays a key role in deciding whether the body stores energy or uses it.

