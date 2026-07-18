Nationwide examination system must be rebuilt from scratch to protect youth, says Rahul Gandhi



The Congress leader's remarks came after he interacted with Riya's father during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative in Dehradun on Friday.

During the interaction at the Bannu School Ground, Riya's father expressed his grief over losing his daughter and urged Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament so that no other family suffers a similar tragedy.

"My daughter came home happy on May 3. I asked her about the exam. She was very happy, but when the news of the paper leak broke, she showed it to me on her mobile. I dismissed the report as false, but she insisted that the paper had indeed been leaked," he said.

He added, "What happened to my daughter, I wouldn't want that to happen to anyone else. Please raise this issue in Parliament so that no one else has to face this. I cannot go on living without my daughter."

Gandhi had launched the nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign from Rajasthan's Kota on June 17 to highlight concerns related to examination irregularities and challenges faced by students.

During the programme in Dehradun, Gandhi alleged that over the last decade, around 7.5 crore young students had suffered due to paper leaks and accused the government of failing to address the issue.

"High technology is being used in India to facilitate exam paper leaks. You can find these papers on the internet, on Telegram or Signal, if you have crores of rupees. This is the state of India's education system," Gandhi had said.

He further alleged that there had been 152 paper leak incidents in the last decade, claiming that no one had been punished in connection with them.

"This is a central issue concerning the future of India's youth. It is an insult to you and your parents; it is an insult to your hard work and dedication," Gandhi said while addressing students.