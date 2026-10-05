This student-built VR headset platform recreates science experiments to solve India's physical lab shortage

Why a virtual lab?

Thousands of students don't get the same opportunity of a physical lab because their schools don't have the resources for one. And while some institutions do, these physical labs come with real limits. The equipment is expensive and chemicals would keep needing replenishing. Additionally, this one setup has to be shared across different classes, meaning some students only get to watch. These logistics cap how often an experiment gets repeated.

While I don't think VR is meant to replace a real lab, it does introduce the concept of experimentation in some capacity beyond the book. Moreover, what a virtual lab gives you is the room to fail. You can mess up an experiment five times in a row and just try again. There are no recurring costs, no risks, no waiting for your turn to get your hands on the equipment.

Such a practice environment matters in India where infrastructure is uneven. Given the updated NEP, which calls for learning by doing over rote instruction, this becomes a long-term, cost-effective solution to introduce scientific experimentation and its magic to students.