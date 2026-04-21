Plant may clean microplastics from drinking water: Study

Washington DC: Scientists have discovered that moringa seeds can help pull microplastics out of water, rivalling standard chemical treatments. The plant-based extract causes plastic particles to clump together, making them easier to filter away.



In some conditions, it even outperformed conventional chemicals. This low-cost, natural solution could be a game-changer for cleaner drinking water, especially in smaller communities.



Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology of São Paulo State University (ICT-UNESP) in São Jose dos Campos, Brazil, have found that Moringa oleifera, commonly known as moringa or white acacia, could help remove microplastics from water.

The findings were published in ACS Omega, a journal of the American Chemical Society.



Moringa is native to India and grows well in many tropical regions. Its leaves and seeds are widely consumed as food due to their nutritional value. Scientists have also been exploring the seeds for years because of their potential role in water purification.