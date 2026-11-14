This Children's Day, it's time to break the silence around periods

Children's Day, celebrated every year on November 14, is an occasion to celebrate children, but also a reminder of the need to understand their needs, discuss issues affecting their well-being and explore ways to create supportive learning environments. Menstrual health is one such aspect that deserves greater attention in schools.
Menstrual health education is still not prevalent in many schools across India. While some institutions organise awareness programmes and workshops, others continue to prioritise academic subjects. Students believe that schools should invest more time and effort in educating them about menstruation and menstrual hygiene.
Preethi, Class 11 students of Auxilium Girls Higher Secondary School says "Since this is an all-girls school and only female teachers work here, there is no chance for any kind of problems. Because there is an understanding of women's issues, there is no possibility of facing any difficult situations".
However, the experience can be different in co-educational institutions.
Shaurya Dwivedi, a Class 8 student of Guru Nanak Modern School, Kanpur, says that although menstruation is not treated as something embarrassing among people around her, it is not openly discussed at school.
Some schools have already introduced initiatives to encourage these conversations. Anshu Kumari, a Class 9B student of Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School, says, "We have dedicated seminars, workshops and science lessons that teach us about the menstrual cycle, different types of bodily changes and the emotional changes that occur. As friends, we are also open enough to talk to one another. However, it can still be difficult to talk to fathers and other male family members. I still make an effort to break this taboo."
What schools should provide
The basic menstrual hygiene facilities that every school should provide include sanitary pad supply counters or vending machines, incinerators or other proper disposal facilities, and clean, functional toilets. Schools should also maintain emergency kits containing sanitary pads, spare underwear, soap and basic pain-relief medication for students who may need them.
Supriya Hoskeri Dyaberi, School Improvement Specialist, author and POCSO awareness advocate, believes that menstrual education should be more than a hygiene awareness programme.
"Menstrual hygiene awareness programme should be a comprehensive Menstrual Health, Dignity and Equity Programme that changes how students, teachers, parents and schools understand menstruation. The objective should go beyond explaining periods, distributing sanitary pads and putting up posters. The real impact is when a girl can manage her period safely, confidently and without shame, boys understand it without embarrassment, teachers respond without judgement, and schools have systems to support everyone," she says.
Teachers and other school staff also have an important role in creating a supportive environment. Schools often focus on training students but overlook the need to sensitise teachers and non-teaching staff. Even female teachers may sometimes feel hesitant to discuss menstruation. Staff should be trained to respond appropriately when students seek help.
Five pillars of menstrual health education
Knowledge: Understanding the body, puberty and menstruation.
Dignity: Addressing stigma, myths and discrimination surrounding menstruation.
Health: Promoting menstrual hygiene, nutrition and pain management.
Equity: Ensuring access to sanitary products, clean water, sanitation and proper disposal facilities.
Agency: Empowering students through body autonomy, consent and self-advocacy.
While menstrual health awareness has gained attention in recent years, many schools continue to lack structured education and adequate facilities to support students during their periods, said Vigya Jain, founder of Dyvigya Care Foundation and an alumna of Teach For India. She noted that awareness programmes often depend on NGO interventions, school management and external organisations. While some private schools conduct awareness sessions, these largely focus on basic biology and menstrual products, leaving gaps in areas such as pain management, nutrition and common menstrual health conditions.
Access to sanitary pads and functional toilets also varies across institutions, with students in some schools depending on limited supplies distributed by staff. “There is no consistent, structured menstrual health curriculum across schools,” she said.
Jain stressed the need to train teachers to address menstrual health beyond basic biological concepts and ensure that students can approach them without hesitation. She suggested involving parents and boys in these conversations to address misconceptions and reduce stigma. “Schools need a structured menstrual health curriculum, similar to emerging mental health education programmes, that encourages open discussion and ensures students have access to accurate information and appropriate support,” she said.
Dr Vaishna Vijayakumar, Junior Consultant at District Hospital, Wadakkanchery, Thrissur, emphasises the importance of educating girls about menstruation before they experience their first period. "It is important for schools to educate girls about menstruation before they experience their first period so that they do not panic when it occurs, especially if they are away from home or at school. They should know how to use sanitary pads or menstrual cups and understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity for menstrual health. Girls should also be educated that menstrual cycles can be irregular during the first three years after menarche as the hormonal system matures. Delaying the changing of sanitary pads and poor menstrual hygiene can increase the risk of vaginal, reproductive tract and urinary tract infections," she says.
Schools should provide sanitary pad supply counters or vending machines, incinerators or other proper disposal facilities and clean, functional toilets. Emergency kits containing sanitary pads, spare underwear, soap and basic pain-relief medication should also be available for students who need them.
"When girls lack access to clean toilets or sanitary products, they may use the same pad for too long or rely on unhygienic materials. This can cause skin irritation, rashes and discomfort, and may increase the risk of certain infections. Some girls also avoid drinking water or using school toilets, which can lead to urinary problems. Beyond physical health, the constant worry about leakage or staining can affect concentration and school attendance. Menstrual hygiene is not just about cleanliness; it is about protecting a girl's overall health and well-being," says Dr Hina Shaikh, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, explaining how inadequate menstrual hygiene facilities can affect students.
Schools can also introduce role-play activities, period buddy systems and initiatives such as a 'No Shame' campaign to encourage open discussions. Conversations involving parents, families and male members are equally important, as menstrual health education should extend beyond classrooms. Regular assessments of school infrastructure and awareness programmes can help identify gaps in facilities and support systems.
As schools celebrate Children's Day, ensuring children's well-being must extend beyond academics and extracurricular activities. Providing students with accurate information, adequate facilities and an environment where they can seek help without embarrassment is an important step towards making schools more inclusive and period-friendly.