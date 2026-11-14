This Children's Day, it's time to break the silence around periods

Preethi, Class 11 students of Auxilium Girls Higher Secondary School says "Since this is an all-girls school and only female teachers work here, there is no chance for any kind of problems. Because there is an understanding of women's issues, there is no possibility of facing any difficult situations".

However, the experience can be different in co-educational institutions.

Shaurya Dwivedi, a Class 8 student of Guru Nanak Modern School, Kanpur, says that although menstruation is not treated as something embarrassing among people around her, it is not openly discussed at school.

Some schools have already introduced initiatives to encourage these conversations. Anshu Kumari, a Class 9B student of Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School, says, "We have dedicated seminars, workshops and science lessons that teach us about the menstrual cycle, different types of bodily changes and the emotional changes that occur. As friends, we are also open enough to talk to one another. However, it can still be difficult to talk to fathers and other male family members. I still make an effort to break this taboo."