Thiruvananthapuram schools notch excellent ICSE, ISC scores

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital district registered an impressive performance in the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) exams, the results of which were announced on Thursday by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations.

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal

In ISC exam, 119 of the 129 students in the science stream secured distinction and 10 got first class. Durga B S and Hannah A were toppers with 99.5%. In commerce, 16 of 21 students secured distinction and five secured first class. The topper was Devananda A S with 89.5%. In humanities, 16 of 17 students secured distinction and one got first class. Dania Suzanne John was first position with 97%. In ICSE, 178 of the 198 students secured distinction and 20 students secured first class. The toppers were: Jeremy Mani Cherian (98.8%), S Advika and Mahadevan Rajan (98.6%) and Afra Arshad Khan (98.2%).

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira

Of the 140 students from commerce and science streams who appeared for ISC exam, 115 secured distinction.

The toppers were Juhi Fathima Lulu (99.5%) Yasin Shafikh (98.75%), Irene Anna Mathew and R D Avani (98%). In ICSE, of the 223 students who appeared, 185 secured distinction. The toppers were Devadathan B and Ishaan S Amar (98.8%), Neelanjana A V and Daksha Sandeep (97.6%), and Thanveer R N (97.4%).

Christ Nagar HSS, Kowdiar

In ISC, the school presented 73 students of whom 69 secured distinction. The toppers were Niranjana Rajesh (99.25%), Vismaya Unnikrishnan (98%) and Advaith Nair (97.75%). In ICSE, 146 of the 168 students secured distinction. The toppers were Rishi G and Abdul Haadhi R (98.6%), Ananaya Kumar and Abhiram A Narayan (98%) and Saira Grace S R (97.8%).

L’école Chempaka, Silver Rocks, Edavacode

In ISC exam, of the 121 students who appeared across three streams, 91 secured distinction. The stream-wise toppers were: Science: Saket V Hari (97.25%); commerce: Daren Renny (92.5%) and Humanities: Naina Salim (98.75%). In ICSE, of the 106 students who appeared, 93 got distinction. The toppers were Joanna Mary Mathews (99.4%), Nishita Tripathy (98.4%) and Ishika Nayan Renjith (98.2%)

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram

In ISC exam, all 54 students passed; 42 got distinction. In science stream, S Sai Surabhi topped with 97%, Sabareesh Sekhar Hariharan was second with 96.25% and Abhijith Praveen was third with 95.25%. In commerce, Nithya Rajesh secured first with 98%, Gouri Nandhana B stood second with 90%, and Devanandana S Nampoothiri was third with 87%.

In ICSE exam, all 82 students passed, with 61 securing distinction. Lekshmi J S Viswan led with 97.6%, Athmaja A R followed with 97%, and Sivani Anoop was third with 96.4%.