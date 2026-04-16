Thiruvananthapuram region continues top performance in CBSE Class 10 exams with 99.79% pass rate

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Continuing its long-standing dominance, the Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which includes schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, once again topped all regions in the Class 10 examinations this year.

Thiruvanathapuram region recorded a pass percentage of 99.79, unchanged from last year. As in the previous year, Vijayawada region matched Thiruvananthapuram with the highest pass percentage among all regions. The all-India overall pass percentage was 93.7.

The Thiruvanathapuram region presented 66,522 students, including 33,215 boys and 33,307 girls, for the Class 10 exam. Of them, 66,384 - including 33,126 boys and 33,258 girls- passed.

In Kerala, a total of 65,915 students - 32,922 boys and 32,993 girls - cleared the examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 99.8, with 99.7% among boys and 99.86% among girls.

In Lakshadweep, 469 students - comprising 204 boys and 265 girls - passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.15. The success rate stood at 99.5% for boys and 98.88% for girls.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the region achieved a 100% pass rate, while Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 99.95%.