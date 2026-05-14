Thiruvananthapuram records excellent CBSE Class XII outcomes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital district put up an impressive performance in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. Here is a list of some top performers in the district:

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakkottam: The school recorded 100% pass, with all 195 students emerging successful in the examination. While 35 students secured marks above 90%, 137 students attained distinction, and 58 students secured first class.

Arya V emerged as the school topper with 98% marks. Akshaya D secured the second position with 96.2%. Shivathmika S and Jaini Pandit shared the third position, scoring 95.4% each.

Jyothis Central School, Varkala: All 16 students who appeared for the examination passed with first class. Among them, 10 students attained distinction.

Naima Sony emerged as the school topper with 95.6% marks. Daya S Nair secured the second position with 89.2%, while Athira D secured the third position with 86.6%.

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recorded 100% pass. Of the 352 students who appeared for the exam, 223 secured distinction, 119 were placed in first class and 10 in second class. As many as 21 students secured A1 in all the subjects.

The school toppers in the Science stream are Shreya S K (97.8%), Daksha Girish (95.4%) and Rachel David (95%). Jeffry Rehan Mathews (96.4%), Amritha B Nair (95.2%), Aditya Ajith and Niah Miriah Philip (94.6%) are the toppers in the Commerce stream. In the Humanities stream, the school toppers are Shalom Danile Kuruvilla (94.2%), Rithuparan R Nair (94%) and Lena Thomas (93.8%).

Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam: The school registered 100% pass. Of the 190 students who appeared for the examination, 142 students secured distinction, while 48 students obtained first class.

In the Biology stream, J S Janaki is the school topper with 96.2% marks. In the Computer stream, Joel S Sam (96.2%) secured the first position. In the Commerce stream, Malavika S (94.6%) is the school topper.

Sree Gokulam Public School, Attingal: Among the candidates from the school, eight scored 90% marks and above. While 76 students secured distinction, 111 earned first class.

Aarathi A M and Aliya Fathima are the school toppers in the Commerce stream, securing 95.6% and 95.4% marks respectively. In the Science stream, Adithyan S N (92.6%) and Ayesha Fathima (92.2%) are the toppers. Pavithra G and Aliya Fathima secured 100% marks in Malayalam and Psychology respectively.