CBSE mandates third language internal assessment for Classes 9, 10

New Delhi: Students must clear the school-based R3 assessment in Class 10 to be awarded the Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate, while third language (R3) will not be part of the board exam for students who enter Class 10 from 2027-28, CBSE said.



In a circular dated July 10, CBSE said students failing R3 in Class 10 will get a re-assessment chance before results are declared.



CBSE clarified that the same three-language combination from Class 8 continues in Class 9, one of these three to be chosen as R3.