Thinking Machines Lab and NVIDIA announce partnership to deploy at least 1GW of Vera Rubin AI systems

New Delhi: Thinking Machines Lab and NVIDIA have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy at least one gigawatt of next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems to support frontier model training and platforms delivering customizable artificial intelligence at scale.



The announcement was shared on social media by Mira Murati, founder and CEO of the AI startup Thinking Machines Lab. In her post, Murati expressed gratitude for the collaboration and support from NVIDIA.

