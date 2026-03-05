ThinkEdu 2026: Tomorrow’s technical education 'won't resemble' that of today, says NETF Chairman

CHENNAI: Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), highlighted how technical education must adapt to rapid changes in industry and technology, at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by The New Indian Express.

He spoke at a session titled 'Today’s Tech Ed: Tracking Change' on Day 2 the Conclave on Tuesday. The session was chaired by Philip Praveen, Dean of Placements and Training, Rajalakshmi Engineering College.

Praveen pointed to a pertinent challenge facing technical institutions, of outdated curricula and pedagogy. He stated that teachers are being asked to prepare students for roles that do not yet exist, work with technologies that keep evolving, and equip graduates for industries that may see repeated disruptions across a career span.