ThinkEdu 2026: TNIE conclave spotlights AI, ambitions and self-reliance

CHENNAI: Policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, artists, and public figures came together to discuss issues ranging from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to diplomacy, culture, sustainability, and role of education in India on the first day of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 held in Chennai on Monday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the event presented by Tata Group and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions as title sponsor, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi underscored the importance of education and AI adoption in India’s development journey.

“AI is a transformative technology that empowers individuals and nations,” Ravi said, adding that India must develop its own domain-specific AI models instead of merely replicating the high-energy-consuming Silicon Valley models.

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (Retd), former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, and Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan (Retd) discussed how defence preparedness and diplomatic engagement must work together in navigating an increasingly complex global order.

Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and Tata Motors CSO Jyotin Kutty Sastabhavan underscored the role played by communities, businesses, and governments in protecting local ecosystems.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, during his conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, predicted a bright prospect for the Congress in Kerala, and stressed on the importance of liberal values and education.

Actor Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker G Dhananjheyan discussed cinema’s political influence, contrasting digital popularity with electoral legitimacy.

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas contended that right-wing rhetoric on education does not match ground realities, citing stark contrasts in school dropout figures between Gujarat, Chennai, and Kerala.

Smriti Z Irani, former Union Minister, said that India’s future lies in science, underscoring the need for women’s economic empowerment and greater private investment in research.

The event began with Saraswati Vandana by Shreya Ramnath and rendition of devotional songs by students from the Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions.

Welcoming the gathering, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of TNIE, lauded the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 as a global hub of ideas since its inception in 2012.

Over 250 students took part on the first day of the conclave.