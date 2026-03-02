ThinkEdu 2026: TN Governor flags decline in education quality despite state achieving 50% GER

CHENNAI: Describing Tamil Nadu as a historically progressive and leading state, Governor RN Ravi, on Monday, said the foundations laid in the early decades after Independence had given the State a “quantum leap” in education and industry, but cautioned that the quality of education has seen a relative decline over the past two decades. He was delivering the inaugural address at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express.

The Governor said that in the initial years after Independence, visionary leaders from Tamil Nadu created an extensive network of schools and aided colleges at a time when government funding was limited. The State also pioneered the noon meal scheme, which significantly improved access to education. “This lead in education gave Tamil Nadu a quantum leap forward,” he said, adding that leadership in the 1950s and 1960s also contributed to building this strong base.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) target of achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50% in higher education by 2035, the Governor noted that Tamil Nadu has already reached that milestone. However, he warned that “all is not that well”.

“What we have seen is a rise on the back of good education. Now we are witnessing a relatively steady decline for the past two decades,” he said.

Citing findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, he said more than 50% of students in government high schools are unable to read Class 2-level textbooks, and an equal or higher proportion struggle with simple addition and subtraction. “At the same time, almost 100% of students pass examinations. When we say that everything is for everyone, we believe every student must have a (degree) certificate. If it is not backed by quality education, then the standards are lowered” he alleged.

The Governor also said Vice-Chancellors of some universities had approached him seeking permission to use National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) lectures in place of classroom teaching, citing concerns over the quality of faculty. He said he advised them to first ensure that professors themselves watch NPTEL lectures and upgrade their knowledge before teaching students.

While schemes such as the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for government school students have helped boost college enrolment and improve GER figures, he said the numbers could be misleading. “The numbers are impressive. Tamil Nadu has achieved the national goal for 2035. But there is a hidden deception. Our numbers don’t speak the truth,” he said, adding that merely increasing enrollment without improving academic standards would not sustain long-term progress.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has significant potential to contribute to Viksit Bharat, he warned that declining education standards could undermine the youth dividend. “School education is poor, college education is no better,” he said, alleging that although Tamil Nadu produces one of the largest numbers of PhDs in the country, less than 2% could clear the NET-JRF examination.

While the State has strong fundamentals, he said it needs to restore quality and competitiveness to remain among the best. “Today, we are downsliding on several parameters,” he added.