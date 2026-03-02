ThinkEdu 2026: Timeless traditions in a changing cultural world

CHENNAI: With a focus on art and culture, the second half of Day One of ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by The New Indian Express, began with a session titled ‘Beyond Performance: Music, Movement and Art’. The panel featured singer Kavya Ajit and international Silambam champion Aishwarya Manivannan.

Moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, the discussion examined how classical forms can remain rooted yet relevant in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

Kavya reflected on her renewed engagement with Carnatic music during the pandemic and the impact of presenting it in a relatable format. “When that song (Madhava Mamava Deva) reached 8.5 million views on YouTube, I realised the true potential of Carnatic music to bring people together, unite them, and connect with them emotionally,” she narrated.

The song, she recalled, made her reconnect with Carnatic music, moving past the reason for technical and educational purposes. She also emphasised that thoughtful “packaging” of Carnatic music while preserving lyrical and raga integrity will make an impact on people.

Aishwarya, who approaches Silambam through the lens of art and design, underlined the intellectual depth of traditional practices. “There is immense intelligence and great knowledge in our ancient systems. And it is so important for us to be able to derive a lot of knowledge and wisdom, and bring it into contemporary education,” she said, adding that any art form can serve as tools to teach agency, leadership and design thinking.

The most captivating part of the session was a collaborative demonstration; Kavya rendered 'Alaipayuthey', while Aishwarya showcased a "lyrical-style" of Silambam sequence using the traditional weapon maan kombu, reinforcing the session’s central message: tradition evolves with intention, taking it beyond performance.

This story has been written by Rakshitha Priya G of The New Indian Express.