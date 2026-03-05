ThinkEdu 2026: There are more Muslim leaders critical of clergy now, says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

CHENNAI: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said that there are more liberal and modern Muslim leaders today than there were in 1986 who are critical of the clergy and clerical-level leaders.

They are not as afraid of them as they were 20 years ago, but they have yet to become outspoken. He made these remarks during the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave.

Khan was responding to a question from TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, “Where are the Arif Mohammed Khans of today?” The governor had resigned as a minister in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet in 1986 when the government was about to enact a law to reverse the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Shah Bano case.