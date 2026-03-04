ThinkEdu 2026: Technical education must reinvent itself constantly, says NETF chief

CHENNAI: Technical education must continuously adapt to rapid changes in industry and technology, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), said at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a session titled ‘Today’s Tech Ed: Tracking Change’ on Day 2 of the conclave. The session was chaired by Philip Praveen, Dean of Placements and Training at Rajalakshmi Engineering College.

Praveen highlighted a key challenge facing technical institutions: outdated curricula and pedagogy.

He noted that teachers are now being asked to prepare students for roles that do not yet exist, work with constantly evolving technologies, and equip graduates for industries that may see multiple disruptions over the course of their careers.