ThinkEdu 2026: Mass movements, student protests have dramatically declined, says Sachin Pilot

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Tuesday, Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot said that the party will form the government with a historic mandate in Kerala and that the general public in Tamil Nadu seemed satisfied with the governance (by the DMK). Pilot was in a discussion on ‘Beyond Degrees: Notes from the Field’, with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

When asked about the Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu, he said discussions were under way, adding that the governance had been good and that the general public appeared satisfied. While opposition and dissenting voices are natural, there has largely been appreciation for the government here, he said.