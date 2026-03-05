ThinkEdu 2026: Look at AI as collaboration, not competition, says educator Anil Srinivasan

CHENNAI: The second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave, hosted by The New Indian Express at ITC Grand Chola, shifted gears from sharp conversations on education, finance and entrepreneurship to an exploration of creativity in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) for the discussion titled ‘AI in Arts: Why Humanity Will Survive' headlined by Indian pianist and educator Anil Srinivasan.

Anil opened his talk with music, riffing off Gen Z favourite, Sai Abhyankar’s 'Oorum Blood' and an old-town classic 'Kanmani Anbodu'.

Anil demonstrated how a few notes could trigger instant recognition across generations, arguing that human pattern recognition is instinctive and faster than AI. “The ability to feel and the ability to process feeling is something that AI does not have, is unlikely to have. We are not anywhere close to having Artificial Intelligence replicate the human experience,” he said.

As an educator, drawing from his course of Music and Data Science, he explained how music itself is built on pattern matching and pattern sequencing. AI, he noted, can mimic patterns but cannot read a room or respond emotionally in real time. “AI is not here to replace you. You need to be able to use it,” he said. “Rather than look at AI as competition, please look at AI as collaboration,” he added.