ThinkEdu 2026: Institutions must adapt to AI disruption, says NAAC Director

When asked what institutions need to do to achieve greater autonomy, Kannabiran said the National Education Policy and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025 focuses on institutional autonomy. This autonomy is in terms of administrative, financial and academic autonomy and would be linked to accreditation performance.

"Once the Bill is passed we will see changes in the system in the next eight to 12 months," said Kannabiran. However, he said that autonomy will not be automatic, but the process will move from graded accreditation to graded autonomy.

"Institutions meeting prescribed benchmarks could gain greater freedom in curriculum design, intake expansion and even establishing campuses abroad," he added. Some of these factors which are severely regulated now will be eased and the higher education system will transform.

Addressing the issue of rationalisation of accreditation mechanisms, Kannabiran clarified that the focus is not on eliminating bodies but integrating functions under a broader framework. He explained that program accreditation, institutional accreditation and ranking would operate under a unified vertical, while maintaining distinct purposes. “Rating helps institutions improve over a period of time. Ranking looks at outcomes and global positioning,” he said.