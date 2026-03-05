ThinkEdu 2026: ‘Everything for everyone’ is smart economics, says Anbil Mahesh

Addressing the issue of pending Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan funds from the Union Government over the past two years, he said, “An allocation of over Rs 35,000–48,000 crore is pending and the future of 43 lakh students and the salaries of more than 32,800 teachers and staff depend on it. Our schemes have progressed well and even earned Union government praise, with Tamil Nadu leading in 19 of 20 Samagra Shiksha objectives."

"Yet, when we seek funds, we are told to sign an MoU; that is blackmail. Our Chief Minister has made it clear that signing such an MoU would be equal to taking society 2,000 years backwards, and we will not do that. Even for Rs 10,000 crore, we will not compromise. We know how to manage our finances and remain committed to prioritising school education.”