ThinkEdu 2026: Critical thinking to define next generation of learners

CHENNAI: Home to the world’s youngest population, India’s development depends on how well its students are prepared to convert ambition into action.

At the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by TNIE, former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, spoke about how education policy can support this in a fast-changing world.

In a session titled ‘Dreamers and Doers: The Next Gen Student’, moderated by Shankkar Aiyar, the speakers discussed how well the next generation is equipped to dream and to act. Responding, Prof Jagadesh Kumar referred to the Madras Presidency around 200 years ago, and said the education system in the region was socially inclusive, accessible, and of high quality.