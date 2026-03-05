ThinkEdu 2026: Country lacks dedicated oral health policy, says MP Prabha

CHENNAI: India does not have a dedicated dental health policy under the National Health Mission, and this has contributed to low awareness about oral healthcare, said dentist and Davangere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun at the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by TNIE on Tuesday.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Fast Forwarding Healthcare: Equity and Accessibility’, she said that while dentists are posted at primary, secondary and tertiary levels in government hospitals, specialist services remain largely absent.