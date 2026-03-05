ThinkEdu 2026: Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur bridges north, south with devotional finale

CHENNAI: As the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by The New Indian Express, drew to a close in Chennai, singer and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur took over the stage for a devotional finale titled ‘North South: One India, Many Songs’.

The final session shifted from policy discussions to music, as Thakur and her orchestra presented a repertoire spanning languages, from Hindi bhajans to Tamil bhakti compositions.