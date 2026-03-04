ThinkEdu 2026: Annamalai urges structural reforms in Government, advocates lateral entry

CHENNAI: Speaking on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave, retired IPS officer and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai batted for creating more avenues for youth to enter public service, rather than “wasting their prime years” repeatedly attempting competitive examinations.

He was speaking alongside former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu in a session titled 'Youth in Public Service: Dedication and Commitment', moderated by Dinamani Editor K Vaidyanathan.

Calling for sweeping reforms, Annamalai said that after 75 years of Independence, India is mature enough to rethink how it inducts talent into governance.

Noting that nearly 13 lakh aspirants take the civil services examination annually, with only around 800 to 850 finally making it, he described the system as a “filtration model” that sidelines a vast pool of capable candidates.

Instead, he advocated more radical initiatives on the lines of Pratibha Setu, under which details of candidates who clear all stages of the UPSC examinations are shared with registered organisations for potential recruitment.

He also called for reviving lateral entry into public service.

“There should be a pathway for those aged 40-45 who have built careers in the private sector to enter public service if they are interested. Lateral entry was implemented for two years but is now unfortunately stuck. I hope we restart it. Those who build careers in the private sector must also get opportunities to serve later,” he said.

Arguing that India cannot afford incremental change, Annamalai said the country must move decisively to achieve its goal to become a developed country by 2047.

He further stressed the need to cultivate a “Karma Yogi mindset” among young aspirants. Schools and colleges, he said, must groom students with a sense of calling and detachment before they enter public service.

“They should not merely aim to succeed, showcase or prove themselves, but to serve with clarity and dedication,” he said.

Describing public service as a calling rather than a profession, Irai Anbu said it demands sacrifice, resilience and commitment to the public good over private gain.

“Civil servants must have clarity of purpose. They should be simple and accessible, practise excellent time management, and demonstrate empathy and ethical integrity. They must be catalysts and transformative leaders, not transactional ones. They should be innovative and creative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annamalai also suggested that India consider a model similar to that of the United States, where subject experts are inducted into governance roles.

He observed that, unlike before 2000 when governments were more frequently voted out, there is now a growing trend of incumbents being retained, creating greater impetus for politicians and public servants to continue in office and work towards long-term change.