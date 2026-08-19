Think tank survey reveals 47% of domestic AI developers cite major barriers in hiring skilled workforce

The report also highlighted the growing importance of open-source technology in India’s AI ecosystem. As many as 96.2 per cent of AI developers said they rely on open-source tools, while 62.2 per cent reported a high level of reliance. More than 79 per cent of developers view open-source models as at least a partial substitute for proprietary models, indicating that open-source options are providing a competitive alternative and potentially lowering barriers for startups and downstream developers.