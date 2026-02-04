Thick fog blankets Delhi-NCR; air quality very poor

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to dense fog on Wednesday, with poor visibility disrupting movement of vehicles.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base station, settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below the season's normal, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued a yellow alert and forecasted dense fog during the morning and forenoon.

A yellow alert is an early warning signal showing that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities.