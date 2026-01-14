They devoted lives to courage, honour and service before self: Rajnath Singh on Veterans Day

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday wished the veterans, serving personnel, and their families on the Armed Forces Veterans Day, lauding their sacrifices to protect the borders and preserving the spirit of India.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On Armed Forces Veterans Day, I bow in deep gratitude to our veterans and serving personnel whose lives are devoted to courage, honour and service before self."

"Their sacrifices borne with quiet resolve and unshakable faith form the living shield of our borders, preserve the soul of our Republic and embody the enduring spirit of India," he said.