THE World University Rankings 2027: Where do Indian institutes rank?

The highly anticipated Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 have been released. The Times World University Rankings 2027 ranked 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories.
The United Kingdom's University of Oxford has retained the number one position for the 11th consecutive year. It is followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at second. Princeton University and Stanford University share the third position. The University of Cambridge secured the fifth rank.
Times World University Rankings 2027: Top 10 Indian institutes
While coming to India's share in THE rankings 2027, IISc placed at 254th rank globally with an overall score of 57.0. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences followed IISc in the Indian list. Explore the top 10 Indian institutes featured in the Times World University Rankings 2027.
THE World University Rankings 2027 methodology
The Times World University Rankings 2027 was compiled based on the performance of research-intensive universities across all their core missions.
Five core pillars of evaluation:
Teaching (the learning environment)
Research environment (volume, income and reputation)
Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence)
International outlook (staff, students and research)
Industry (income and patents)