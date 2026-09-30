THE World University Rankings 2027: Where do Indian institutes rank?

The highly anticipated Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 have been released. The Times World University Rankings 2027 ranked 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories.

The United Kingdom's University of Oxford has retained the number one position for the 11th consecutive year. It is followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at second. Princeton University and Stanford University share the third position. The University of Cambridge secured the fifth rank.