The UN at 81: Where does its power begin and end?

A

Let me say that when the major powers are fighting wars and conflicts outside the UN, you would hardly expect them to come to the UNSC to find peace. So, we need to be realistic about what the UNSC can do and what it cannot.

That said, the UNSC has a range of options to make governments of countries to act as per the UNSC decisions. They primarily fall under what is called Chapter VI and Chapter VII of the UN charter. Broadly speaking, Chapter VI emphasises peaceful settlement and Chapter VII empowers the Council to take enforcement action in case of war, conflicts etc. It’s difficult to get consensus these days to use coercive powers since there is, rightly, a feeling that it has been used mostly against countries of the Global South, especially Africa, and has been used arbitrarily.

The range of options available to the Council short of coercive action include negotiations, mediation or arbitration, appointing special envoys, use of Secretary General's good offices, sanctioning of individuals etc. UN Peacekeeping forces are also sent to such conflict areas. As you may know, India is the largest contributor of UN peacekeepers and, tragically, have also had the largest number of martyrs for UN cause.

In recent years, unilateral use of military action without prior authorisation or in disregard of UN Security Council is being resorted to. Examples include Syrian interventions, Iran war 2026, Lebanon war 2024-2025 and a bit earlier – the Iraq war led by a US-led coalition in 2003, war against Yugoslavia led by NATO in 1999 etc. Further, unilateral sanctions are being resorted to routinely to punish countries. Needless to add, all this has broken the back of international law and rules.