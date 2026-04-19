The Ultimate Science

Children, both science and spirituality are striving to discover the truth behind the universe—science, through external enquiry, and spirituality, through an inner search. Science sees the object of investigation as separate from the investigator. We perceive this world through the sense organs, mind and intellect. We can never gain knowledge of any object without recourse to the sense organs, mind and intellect.

An ant does not see an elephant in the same way as a human being does. Similarly, a cockroach will see an elephant in yet another way. From this, we can see that our impression of the universe is dependent on our limited sense organs, mind and intellect. It is not an accurate picture.

The universe around us is in a constant state of flux. A seed that is planted in the soil grows into a tree. Eventually, that tree also dies. A pot is made of clay. When the pot is destroyed, it is reduced to clay again. In truth, nothing is destroyed, only the attributes keep changing. Amidst all this change, there is something that remains unchanged—the substratum of pure consciousness, which is devoid of attributes.

The discoveries and theories of science are predicated on the limited knowledge of the times. Therefore, the postulates of today might be proven wrong tomorrow. Today, we might discover a new drug. After some time, we might find out about its adverse side effects. By the time it is recalled from stores, quite a few people might have almost died as a result of taking that medicine.

Spirituality is also a science—it is a valid branch of knowledge that cannot be ignored. The scientific community is researching the physical world in an attempt to discover the secrets of the universe. In reality, spiritual scriptures recount the experiences of those who performed intense inner inquiry in order to unfold the same secrets.