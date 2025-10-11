The toughest part about studying abroad is not the syllabus but THIS…

The post resonated deeply with students across the world who described their first months abroad as a period of quiet adjustment, one where homesickness, cultural differences, and even small daily tasks can feel unexpectedly heavy.

Learning to belong

Those who have been through this phase say the key to finding balance lies in building a life beyond academics.

One user responding to the MIT student put it simply, “Find the one thing outside of studies that truly motivates you and go all in. You will realise culture isn’t too different and you aren’t alone.”

That “one thing” could be anything: playing a sport, joining a creative club, volunteering, or simply spending time on a hobby that feels familiar. When students invest in something outside the classroom, it often gives structure to their days and helps them reconnect with themselves amid all the change.

Many also find comfort in student communities. Universities like MIT host international associations and cultural clubs where students from dozens of countries come together.

“Better to be more involved in the overall international student association, you get exposure from around the world,” another commenter shared. What begins as casual participation often becomes a support network, one that softens the sense of distance from home.

Redefining the everyday

For international students, even routine activities can turn into unexpected lessons. Setting up a bank account, cooking their first proper meal, or figuring out how to take public transport in a new city, each of these becomes a small step towards independence.

“Socialising doesn’t mean you need a party every night. Rather, learn about yourself. University clubs. Gymming. Cooking. Grocery shopping,” wrote one user. The advice captures how simple, everyday tasks can anchor you when everything else feels unfamiliar.

The slow process of adjustment

Almost everyone agrees that adjustment takes time, sometimes much more than expected.

“The first six months in a foreign land are hard; eventually, you get used to it,” one student said. That early period, often filled with self-doubt and silence, gradually gives way to confidence as routines take shape and new friendships form.

Part of the process also involves stepping into discomfort. Whether it’s exploring a new neighbourhood, joining conversations with classmates from different cultures, or attending unfamiliar events, it’s the small acts of courage that open doors to belonging.