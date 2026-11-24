Bengaluru: Eight players. Eight journeys. One stage. From overcoming career-threatening injuries and leaving home as teenagers to winning Asian Games gold and breaking through on the international circuit, India's contingent at the World Tennis League (WTL) season five brings together stories that go well beyond the tennis court.
Returning to Bengaluru from December 17-20, 2026, at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, WTL Season 5 will see eight Indian players share the court with some of the biggest names in international tennis. Here's a closer look at the journeys that have brought them here.
*Sumit Nagal: The teacher's son who took Indian tennis to the world
Born in Jhajjar, Haryana, and raised in Delhi as the son of a school teacher, Sumit Nagal's journey to the international tennis circuit was anything but conventional. Picking up a racquet at the age of eight, he steadily worked his way up to become one of India's leading men's singles players.
In 2024, Nagal achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 68 and became the first Indian man to win an ATP Masters 1000 main-draw match on clay at Monte-Carlo, as per a press release. His ambition, however, extends beyond personal milestones.
*Dhakshineswar Suresh: The player who refused to let injury end his dream
There was a time when Dhakshineswar Suresh's tennis career was in serious doubt. A major back injury threatened to derail his ambitions, with doctors questioning whether he would play again.
But the Madurai-born player chose to rebuild rather than walk away. He found his way back through college tennis in the United States, helping Wake Forest win the 2025 NCAA team championship. In 2026, he announced himself on the international stage by winning three matches for India in the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands before returning to the full-time pro circuit.
*Ramkumar Ramanathan: The teenager who left India at 15 to chase a tennis dream
For Ramkumar Ramanathan, pursuing tennis meant taking a leap of faith at a young age. Introduced to the sport by his father at five, he moved to Barcelona at just 15 to train at the prestigious Sánchez-Casal Academy.
The decision proved pivotal. In 2018, Ramanathan reached the Newport ATP singles final, becoming the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in 2011 to reach an ATP singles final. Through it all, he has remained grateful for the family support that made the journey possible.
*Yuki Bhambri: From junior world number one to the Grand Slam stage
Yuki Bhambri has experienced the highs of junior tennis and the challenges of establishing himself on the professional circuit. The 2009 Australian Open boys' singles champion and former junior world No. 1 has since reinvented himself as one of India's leading doubles players.
His persistence reached a new high in 2025, when he partnered Michael Venus to reach the US Open men's doubles semifinals, his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance. It was a breakthrough that reflected years of work and a successful transition into doubles.
*Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi: At 17, already making history
At an age when most teenagers are still finding their feet, Coimbatore's Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is already making waves in professional tennis. A scholarship recipient at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, she has steadily progressed through the junior circuit.
October 2026 marked a major milestone when she won her first professional singles title at the ITF W35 Lagos, becoming the youngest Indian on record to win a women's singles title at W35 level or above. For a young player with ambitions of making it to the top, this could just be the beginning.
*Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty: The accidental entry that became a tennis career
Not every sporting journey begins with a childhood dream. For Hyderabad's Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, tennis happened almost by accident. But what began unexpectedly soon turned into a serious pursuit.
She announced herself on the domestic circuit in 2023 by winning both the national singles and doubles championships. A regular representative for India at the Billie Jean King Cup, she also delivered five wins from five matches for the country in 2025.
*Rutuja Bhosale: The Asian Games gold medallist with a moment to remember
For Rutuja Bhosale, one of the defining moments of her career came at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Partnering the legendary Rohan Bopanna, she clinched the mixed doubles gold medal, adding a major international achievement to her years of representing India.
The victory was memorable not just for the medal but for the emotion that followed. Bhosale later described the moment Bopanna lifted her after their win as a "core memory" — a reminder of what sporting success can mean beyond the result.
*Vaishnavi Adkar: The Pune player making her mark on the WTA circuit
Vaishnavi Adkar's rise has been one of the encouraging stories in Indian women's tennis. The Pune-born player became India's top-ranked women's singles player in 2026, with her progress highlighted by a breakthrough performance at the Chennai Open.
There, she recorded her first WTA Tour-level main-draw victory against Jodie Burrage. She also reached the final of the ITF W100 Bengaluru earlier in the year, further establishing herself as one of India's players to watch.
From established international campaigners to the next generation of Indian tennis talent, the eight players represent different paths to the professional game, united by the ambition to compete at the highest level. They will take the court alongside leading international tennis stars at WTL Season 5, scheduled from December 17-20, 2026, at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.