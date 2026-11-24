

*Dhakshineswar Suresh: The player who refused to let injury end his dream

There was a time when Dhakshineswar Suresh's tennis career was in serious doubt. A major back injury threatened to derail his ambitions, with doctors questioning whether he would play again.

But the Madurai-born player chose to rebuild rather than walk away. He found his way back through college tennis in the United States, helping Wake Forest win the 2025 NCAA team championship. In 2026, he announced himself on the international stage by winning three matches for India in the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands before returning to the full-time pro circuit.