‘The sun is actually cooling off now’

Flares from the sun’s surface and the powerful pulse of charged particles that shoot through space carry both delight and danger.

They bring along the treat of effulgent lights, those surreal auroras across polar skies, and the threat of disruption. Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun can affect the solar system.

Recent Chandrayaan-2 observations, for instance, showed how a CME altered the moon’s thin exosphere.

Similarly, on 24 April 2023, the earth’s magnetic field was exposed to one such ejection.

What followed were breathtaking, yet potentially hazardous, auroras across higher latitudes.