‘The Space Between’: Where tradition meets modern art

Botanical memory

Running parallel to these architectural explorations is Das’s extensive botanical series. Its origins trace back to his childhood, spent in the natural surroundings of Rishi Valley School, where he sketched plants and insects as part of a nature club. Years later, encounters with botanical paintings in London, brought him back to the subject.

Initially it began as an attempt to reproduce historical botanical studies from the British era. “Later, I thought, why would I only reproduce?” he recalls. “So I was drawn to creating something new.”

Flowers such as marigold, hibiscus, narcissus, and bougainvillea are treated as subjects of close observation. Working with miniature painters, these forms are dissected, photographed, and reassembled, eventually rendered in a visual language that draws from Company School naturalism and modern stylisation.

The botanical thread extends beyond painting. The plant forms reappear as pressed specimens, plaster casts, brass and marble impressions in works like ‘Floral Archives’ and ‘Where Banana Trees Grow’. In one sense, they feel preserved—almost fossilised. “We are very drawn to materiality,” he says. “The idea that something can travel across materials—and even become unrecognisable—is exciting.”

Memory, material and the personal

If Das’s work engages with history and landscape, Nath’s contributions draw from memory and personal experience. Trained as a designer, she is clear about how she defines her practice. “I don’t see myself particularly as an artist,” she says. “I see myself as someone who fulfills a need, who solves a problem.”

Her embroidered pieces, including ‘Nani Ki Yaad’ and ‘My Father’s Office’, draw from fragments of lived experience—her mother’s garden, her father’s workspace. While rooted in design thinking, these works move into a more fluid, emotional space. “Design has always had storytelling. But here, it becomes less linear—more internal,” she explains.

Introduced to embroidery during her early design career, Nath reclaims it here as a medium of self-expression. Created in collaboration with artisans from Shahnagar, the works reflect a shared sensibility of restraint and detail, shaping both palette and form.

Across her practice, boundaries between design and art, structure and softness, are deliberately blurred. “I’m quite agnostic to material,” she says. “As long as it fulfills the purpose of the idea.” Even the distinction between “traditional” and “contemporary” feels irrelevant. “For me, it’s all one thing,” she says. “We are an amalgam of many spaces.”

One language, many forms

Das, with over two decades rooted in scenography, heritage, and craft-led spatial practice, approaches work through research, history, and material processes. Nath, trained as a designer, frames her work through problem-solving, storytelling, and personal memory.

Despite their different approaches, Das and Nath find common ground in process and curiosity. Their collaboration, which began two years ago through a chance introduction at a Rotary Club event in Delhi, thrives on this difference, “but we have enough curiosity to learn from each other”, Nath admits.

In the show, tradition and experimentation are not positioned as opposites, but as parts of the same continuum. Craft meets industry, nature meets geometry, and personal memory intersects with collective histories. “I think they can—and should—coexist,” Nath says. “We shouldn’t be in silos. We are trying to get us beyond those silos.”

On view at Ojas Art, Mehrauli, until May 3. The gallery is open from 11 am to 7 pm.

This story has been written by Adithi Reena Ajith.