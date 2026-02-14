The Space Between Taste and Memory

Last week on a bright and obliging Saturday afternoon, a small group of us gathered at Triveni Kala Sangam, tucked into the gentle, familiar folds of central Delhi.

Not for our usual ritual of milky tea from the Triveni café, held carefully in paper cups and sipped on the amphitheatre steps, but for something far more intimate. This time, we came to listen.

The workshop was organised as part of the Young Collectors Programme by India Art Fair, but it felt less like an art event and more like an afternoon suspended outside time.