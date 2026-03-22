The silent progression of Wilson’s disease and delayed diagnosis

Wilson’s disease is not something most people would think about, until it suddenly enters a conversation, often through a story that feels too close to home. It is a rare genetic condition, quiet in its early stages and often mistaken for something far less serious, yet capable of affecting the liver, brain, and overall health in ways that can turn life upside down. That reality came into sharper focus after the passing of 30-year-old Maya Kibbel, a childhood friend, neighbour and the ‘unofficial sister’ of the Jonas Brothers. Her story has since prompted doctors to speak more openly about why this condition is so often missed and why identifying it early matters more than anything else.

Explaining what actually happens inside the body, Dr G Ranjith, senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, says, “Wilson’s disease is a genetic disorder in which excess copper accumulates in the body, especially in the liver and brain. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious neurological damage.”

What makes it even more complicated is how easily the early signs slip under the radar. Sharing what people usually overlook, Dr Ranjith explains, “Early neurological signs of Wilson’s disease are often subtle and easily overlooked. People may experience mild tremors, clumsiness, slow speech, difficulty concentrating, or sudden mood changes. Some may also develop poor handwriting or slight coordination problems. Recognising these early symptoms is important, as timely treatment can prevent serious neurological damage.”

While the brain is affected, the liver quietly bears the earliest impact. Dr K S Somasekhar Rao, senior consultant medical gastroenterologist and hepatologist, clinical director at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares, “It affects roughly one in 30,000 people globally and usually appears in infancy or early adulthood.”

He goes on to add, “If untreated, copper buildup in hepatocytes leads to inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, or acute failure, while fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, and swelling appear early, making timely screening through serum ceruloplasmin, urine copper, and genetic testing essential, with management through zinc, diet control, and lifelong chelation therapy ensuring a near normal lifespan.”

Talking about the type of tests that are required to confirm if the brain is affected, Dr Ranjith says, “ To assess brain involvement in Wilson’s disease, doctors usually recommend brain imaging such as MRI scan, which can show copper-related damage in specific brain regions. Blood tests, urine copper levels and liver function tests are also important. In addition, a detailed neurological examination helps identify tremors, coordination problems and speech changes linked to the condition.”

If the treatment is delayed, Dr Somasekhar points out that serious complications can arise. “Acute fulminant failure (5 percent at diagnosis, sometimes fatal without transplant), chronic cirrhosis, ascites, variceal hemorrhage, encephalopathy, and hepatorenal syndrome are among the liver problems that might occur if treatment is delayed. Risks are increased by neurological conditions including tremors or mental health disorders, which may result in death. Early action stops these permanent consequences,” he notes.

Explaining the long-term treatment approach and outcomes of the condition, he further expresses, “Wilson’s disease cannot be healed without a liver transplant; it must be treated for the rest of one’s life with chelators such as penicillamine or trientine to remove copper and zinc to limit absorption. Late-stage neurological or hepatic problems may still exist, but early therapy stops progression and reverses damage. Fulminant failure and decompensated cirrhosis can be cured with a liver transplant.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ranjith says lifestyle changes play an important role in managing this disease. He adds, “For people living with Wilson’s disease, lifestyle measures play an important role alongside medication. Patients are advised to follow a low-copper diet, avoiding foods like shellfish, liver and nuts. Regular physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy can help improve coordination, speech and daily functioning, while consistent medical follow-up helps monitor neurological recovery and prevent complications.” Echoing this, Dr Somasekhar adds, “Patients should avoid mushrooms, almonds, chocolate, and copper-rich water in order to reduce their daily consumption of copper to less than 1 mg. Focus on fresh produce, dairy, grains, and fruits; if necessary, use deionised water. Medication compliance is ensured by routine monitoring.”

While Wilson’s disease cannot always be cured, both doctors agree that early intervention can significantly change outcomes. Recognising the signs early, seeking medical advice, and staying consistent with treatment can help patients lead healthier, longer lives, turning what may seem like a rare diagnosis into a manageable condition.

This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.