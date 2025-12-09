The shifting map of India’s international student mobility





The mobility trend is being powered by both domestic “push” factors and global “pull” factors. Limited seats and infrastructure gaps in premier Indian institutions continue to propel students outward. Simultaneously, smaller cities across India are emerging as major contributors to outbound demand. Internationally, clearer post-study work pathways, attractive scholarships and enhanced student services—from accommodation to wraparound support—are compelling students to choose foreign universities with greater confidence.



Preparation for studying abroad is also changing. Students are planning earlier than before, budgeting not just for tuition but for applications, visas, deposits and housing. This has created a rising need for integrated digital platforms that support everything from remittances and forex to emergency assistance and accommodation payments.



The movement of students is reshaping economies as well. Indian families are expected to spend $70 billion on overseas higher education in 2025, an amount nearly equivalent to India’s annual education budget and more than a quarter of inward remittances. This makes overseas education one of India’s largest invisible exports after IT services. The outflow is also driving demand for more seamless and transparent cross-border financial services, making fintech a crucial part of the global education journey.