The shift in campus hiring: Placement preparation is no longer a last-semester activity

When asked about campus placement strategies, thousands of students over the years across the country had a same idea: complete your degree, and then prepare for placements. Did that seem right to YOU!

The placement season in India has quietly changed its rules while most students are still playing the old game. Companies are no longer arriving at campus in the final year as the first real test of a student’s readiness. By the time the placement window opens, a large part of the hiring decision, particularly at companies worth chasing, has already been made. Pre-placement offers from summer internships, which happen at the end of the third year, now account for a significant and growing share of total offers at top recruiters. That means the real audition happened a year before the placement season even began. And the internship itself was won on the back of a resume, a coding profile, and a digital presence built across the years before that.

Most students don’t see this until it’s too late.

What companies are looking for has also shifted in ways that reward early starters. A degree, even a good one, no longer clears the first filter. The first filter today is often an Applicant Tracking System, software that parses your resume for keywords before any human reads it. After that comes an online aptitude or coding test. After that, an AI-scored video interview. By the time a recruiter actually looks at your application, you may have already been shortlisted or eliminated three times over, invisibly.

None of these filters are beatable with final-semester coaching. They are beatable with months of deliberate, consistent practice in coding, communication, and the mechanics of how modern hiring actually works.

The students who tend to get through aren’t necessarily the most brilliant in the classroom. They are the ones who, somewhere in their second or third year, decided to treat their career as something worth working on right now, not eventually.

"I’ve watched this pattern long enough to know it isn’t about individual effort alone. It is a structural problem. Colleges were built around a model where employability was someone else’s job: the placement cell’s, the recruiter’s, the final semester’s. But the industry has moved on. Global Capability Centres, product companies, and even mid-sized firms now expect freshers to walk in with demonstrated skills, not just degrees. The gap between what colleges produce and what companies want has widened every year," said by Nikhar Arora, CEO of Mentoria.

The real question worth sitting with is this: what does being ready actually mean in 2026?

It used to mean a polished resume and decent interview answers. Now it means a GitHub with real commits, an internship that proves you can function in a professional environment, a LinkedIn profile that a recruiter can find and trust, and a skill set that can hold up against a coding test at nine in the morning on a Tuesday.

None of that is built in a semester.

Which means the student who starts in their first year, not because they are anxious, but because they are paying attention, is not just better prepared. They are fundamentally playing a different game from everyone else.

And here is the thought I would leave you with: if readiness takes three to four years to build, then the best time to start was the day you enrolled. The second best time is today.

Because the companies are not waiting. And neither should you.