Scientists unveil AI-designed vaccine platform for emerging disease threats

New Delhi: For decades, humanity has played a lethal game of biological catch-up, forever one step behind nature.



From the suffocating grip of COVID-19 to the visceral terror of Ebola or even the seasonal flu, the global response has a frantic race to build a shield, ie a vaccine, only after the arrow has been fired.



What makes it even more difficult is that current vaccines, especially the seasonal flu and the Covid-19 vaccines, use antigens from specific virus strains or variants that have already been detected in humans.