The scientific mineral processing technique helping NMDC extract iron from low-grade ore

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS): NMDC is accelerating digital transformation, sustainable mining practices and capacity expansion at its Donimalai complex in Karnataka as part of its long-term strategy to become a 100 million tonne per annum (MTPA) mining company, the Ministry of Steel said on Saturday.
During the visit to the complex, the company's senior management reviewed key projects aimed at boosting production, improving resource efficiency and strengthening environmental stewardship.
The review focused on ongoing capacity expansion and infrastructure development projects designed to increase production from the Kumaraswamy Mine to 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and raise the overall production capacity of the Donimalai Complex to 17 MTPA. These expansion plans form a crucial part of NMDC's broader vision of becoming a 100 MTPA mining company.
Senior officials also reviewed initiatives aimed at utilising iron ore resources containing up to 35 per cent Fe, along with iron ore slimes and low-grade iron-bearing materials such as Banded Hematite Jasper (BHJ) and Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ). These materials have traditionally remained underutilized despite containing significant iron content.
Through beneficiation and scientific mineral processing techniques, NMDC is converting these low-grade resources into valuable raw materials, enabling the recovery of additional iron ore from existing mines while reducing waste generation. The initiative is expected to strengthen mineral conservation, lower the environmental footprint of mining activities and support the growing raw material requirements of India's steel industry.
The management team also reviewed the recently implemented automated gate management system at the Kumaraswamy Mine. The digital system enables real-time monitoring and verification of iron ore dispatches, improving transparency and operational efficiency.
According to the company, the automated system reduces manual intervention, enhances oversight of material movement and ensures secure transportation of mineral resources to their intended destinations.
The initiatives undertaken at Donimalai reflect NMDC's continued focus on digitalisation, resource efficiency and responsible mining as the company advances toward its long-term production and sustainability goals.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.