The science and significance of modern weather forecasting

The Foundation: Gathering the Data

Every weather prediction starts with the collection of massive amounts of data from across the globe.

Weather stations monitor ground-level conditions such as temperature, air pressure, humidity, and wind speed.

Satellites, orbiting high above Earth, provide expansive views of cloud formations, sea-surface temperatures, and atmospheric movements.

In addition, weather balloons, known as radiosondes ascend through the atmosphere carrying sensors that record temperature, humidity, and pressure at different altitudes.

Radar systems complement this data by tracking precipitation patterns, storm intensity, and movement, allowing meteorologists to issue timely alerts.