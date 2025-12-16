The Real Science behind how Children learn — and why tech needs to catch up

In an age of rapid technological innovation, educational technology (edtech) has surged with promises of personalised learning, improved outcomes, and anytime-anywhere access. Yet, despite the proliferation of apps and digital platforms, much of today’s edtech fails to reflect the human-centred nature of learning—the actual science of how children learn.

To move forward meaningfully, edtech must be grounded in the science of learning, an interdisciplinary field that draws from neuroscience, developmental psychology, and education research. Learning science consistently shows that children learn best when they are emotionally engaged, socially connected, and active participants in the learning process. Learning is not a simple transfer of information from one brain to another; it is an immersive, relational, and often joyful process of discovery. This is precisely where much of edtech falls short.

Learning Is Not Just Cognitive — It’s Deeply Human

Many edtech tools are built on the assumption that learning is a solitary, data-driven activity. In reality, learning is shaped by relationships, emotional safety, and meaningful engagement. Research shows that when students feel connected, supported, and seen, they learn more effectively. We remember what moves us.