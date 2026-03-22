The Rajput Jewel in Akbar’s crown

Rima Hooja’s The Emperor’s General: The Life and Times of Raja Man Singh of Amber is a carefully sketched portrait of an extraordinary statesman. Writing about towering personalities who shaped the course of history without deifying or caricaturing them is a tricky business, but the author manages this balancing feat.

Born into a Rajput ruling family, the Kachhwahas of the Dhoondhar kingdom, with their capital at Amber in present-day Rajasthan, Man Singh would become one of the most important players in 16th-century India. Counted among the nine jewels of Akbar’s court, he would go on to win fame in battles, establish himself as a capable administrator, demonstrate political acumen, build palaces and cities, and leave behind a shining legacy.