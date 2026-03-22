The Rajput Jewel in Akbar’s crown

Rima Hooja’s The Emperor’s General: The Life and Times of Raja Man Singh of Amber is a carefully sketched portrait of an extraordinary statesman. Writing about towering personalities who shaped the course of history without deifying or caricaturing them is a tricky business, but the author manages this balancing feat.
Born into a Rajput ruling family, the Kachhwahas of the Dhoondhar kingdom, with their capital at Amber in present-day Rajasthan, Man Singh would become one of the most important players in 16th-century India. Counted among the nine jewels of Akbar’s court, he would go on to win fame in battles, establish himself as a capable administrator, demonstrate political acumen, build palaces and cities, and leave behind a shining legacy.
Hooja skilfully guides the reader across the terrain of Singh’s life and times, providing the historical and complex geopolitical context of a bygone age. An alliance with Akbar, forged by Singh’s grandfather, Raja Bharmal, who gave his daughter, Jodha Bai, in marriage to the emperor, propelled this branch of the Kachhwahas to prominence in the imperial court.
Over the next few generations, the alliance proved mutually beneficial. As Hooja writes, “Kachhwaha martial prowess, administrative skill and loyalty served the Mughal Empire well, just as the recognition, high honours, territorial stability and economic prosperity that followed sustained the kingdom of Amber.”
Singh grew to manhood assimilating the best of both worlds, embodying both his native Rajput culture and the influences of the Mughal court. While shedding light on evidence supporting Akbar’s tolerant approach towards other religions, Hooja states unequivocally that he “…respected the religious beliefs and sentiments of all communities, particularly those of his Rajput allies and vassals.”
At the same time, she does not shy away from depicting the harsh realities and heavy toll exacted in building and maintaining an empire. This is particularly evident in her narration of the events leading up to the battle of Haldighati and beyond, which entwined the lives of Akbar, Maharana Pratap of Mewar, and the emperor’s commander, Singh.
Following the indecisive battle of Haldighati, Singh’s loyalty to Akbar was briefly called into question. He had given the order not to pursue the Maharana or his retreating troops, a decision that displeased the emperor. Akbar chastised him by debarring Singh from presenting himself at court for a time, though he continued to deploy the general in other parts of the empire.
Singh served Akbar loyally in both military and administrative matters in Punjab, Kabul, Bihar and Bengal until the emperor’s death. Jahangir was less trusting of him, owing to the general’s support for a rival claimant to the throne, but there appears to have been no lasting ill will; Singh continued to serve the Mughals until the end of his life. Hooja captures all of this well. Her book would likely have pleased him.
This story is reported by Anuja Chandramouli of The New Indian Express.