The rage of humour

Laughter is not a joking matter anymore. Comedy is certainly serious business! What tickles your funny bone may infuriate the sensitive muscles of someone else in the real or cyber world. You could be served a legal notice, trolls would make you a superstar for all the wrong reasons, and national TV hosts would be heatedly debating your ‘hilarious’ statement with an urgently assembled panel of self-proclaimed experts from fields that don’t even have broken bridges to the topic discussed.

When in mankind’s long history of evolution did this happen? How did we lose the generosity to take a joke just as it was intended to be — harmless? Art is proof enough that we were open-minded, in the truest sense, centuries ago, reports Jitha Karthikeyan of The New Indian Express.

The giant rock relief in Mamallapuram, Arjuna’s Penance, as it is popularly known, has spectacular carvings depicting the descent of the Ganges to earth. Among all the intricate sculptures that astound you with their beauty, there is also one tiny detail, which unfailingly brings on a smile. It is the meditating cat on one leg! Almost hidden near the trunk of a carved elephant in the tale, the cat looks with one open eye at a hare and a few mice that are seen worshipping him with folded hands. The message that emanates loud and clear is this — beware of false prophets. Faith must not always be blind.

In Hieronymus Bosch’s triptych, made around 1485-1500, titled the Adoration of the Magi, the sacredness of the narrative of the Nativity scene is lightened with one detail that the artist included in the background. St. Joseph is seen sitting on a basket and drying the diapers of the infant Jesus, over a fire. Adding this mundane chore to a divine narrative serves to humanise an otherwise sacred scene with humour.

Dutch artist Jan Steen, from the mid-17th century, ceaselessly poked fun at human vices on his canvases. He sought his stories from religious books, classical mythology, and ancient Roman history. Any mythological account was given a humorous twist in the hands of Steen.