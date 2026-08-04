The push and pull of India's brain drain

During the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Union Government told the Lok Sabha that IIT graduates moving abroad for higher education or employment is a matter of "individual will and choice," responding to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mala Roy on the migration of IIT alumni after campus placements. Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, replying on behalf of the Ministry of Education, addressed all three queries together but did not provide data on the number of IIT graduates who moved overseas after securing campus placements.

The parliamentary discussion comes amid wider concerns over the retention of scientific talent in India. Weeks earlier, reports emerged of more than 100 scientists and engineers resigning from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), particularly from the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. In response, the Department of Space tightened resignation and voluntary retirement rules for Group A personnel working on strategic missions such as Gaganyaan. Parliamentary data tabled earlier this year also showed that ISRO's science and technology cadre remained well below its sanctioned strength, highlighting broader concerns over recruitment and retention.