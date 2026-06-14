The poet behind the bureaucrat: Mukkanna Karigar’s 62-book legacy

RAICHUR: Mukkanna Karigar, Commissioner, Kaginele Development Authority in Haveri district, is popular in North Karnataka not only as a bureaucrat, but also as a poet and litterateur.

Karigar, a senior KAS officer, has 27 years of experience in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and has worked as taluk panchayat executive officer and zilla panchayat deputy secretary in various taluks and districts.

An authority in Kannada, Vachana and Dasa literature, Karigar has 62 books to his credit. His works include poems, moral stories, plays, research articles, competitive exam guides and reforms in the panchayat raj system.

He hails from Gabbur village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district. As president of the Mahashaiva Dharmapeetha in Gabbur, he promotes literary and cultural activities in the region. Every year, Dharmapeetha confers “Mahatapasvi Shri Kumaraswamy Sahitya Bhushan Award” in honour of Mukkanna Karigar’s guru Mahatapasvi Shri Kumaraswamy of Tapovan in Dharwad. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a memento and certificate.

Dr GS Shivarudrappa, Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, HS Shivaprakash, BA Sanadi, Prof Shashwataswamy Mukkundimath, Siddarama Honkal, Banu Mushtaq and other Kannada writers have received the award.