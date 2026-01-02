The Pied Piper of the digital age: Why India must shield young minds from algorithmic enchantment

In the medieval legend of Hamelin, a town plagued by rats turns to a mysterious Piper. With a melodious tune, he lures the vermin away. But when the town reneges on its promise, the Piper returns—this time playing a sweeter, more dangerous song. The children follow him, entranced, and vanish beyond the hills, never to return.

In the twenty-first century, we face a new Pied Piper. He wears no cloak and carries no flute. His music flows through glowing screens, algorithmic feeds, and conversational machines. Social media and artificial intelligence do not march children away in a single procession; instead, they beckon gently, persistently, invisibly—one swipe, one prompt, one response at a time.

On 10 December 2025, Australia became the first nation to acknowledge this danger in law, enforcing a nationwide ban on social media access for children under sixteen. Controversial though it was, the decision marked a historic shift: governments are beginning to recognise that digital platforms are not neutral tools, but powerful behavioural systems capable of shaping attention, emotion, and cognition. For India—a country with one of the youngest populations on earth—the Piper's tune is louder, more seductive, and far less regulated.