The outsider captures Vir Das’s journey through humour and self-reflection

Outsider and misfit are the two recurring ideas in your memoir. Was there a point in life when being an outsider felt like more than just an experience?

You have to own your story. You have to find gratitude in your journey. Weirdly, for me, I have found a certain amount of gratitude in how confused I have been. I somehow feel that might be quite a broad sentiment for people, because very few people have achieved the kind of success that warrants a massive memoir, and I am not on that list. I am someone who is still drifting and searching, and that’s a pretty wide audience. So, it was the story I wanted to tell. I don’t like an arrogant memoir, and I don’t like a memoir that chronicles successes.