The other side of Diwali: Villages that choose silence over celebration

While Diwali lights up almost every corner of India with lamps, sweets, and celebration, there are still rare pockets where the festival passes quietly without fireworks, lamps, or festivity.

These are places where history, legend, or cultural beliefs have reshaped the meaning of the day.

For most, Diwali symbolises joy, prosperity, and the triumph of light over darkness. But for a few communities, it carries memories of loss, mourning, or deep-rooted customs that discourage celebration.