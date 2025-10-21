The other side of Diwali: Villages that choose silence over celebration

While Diwali lights up almost every corner of India with lamps, sweets, and celebration, there are still rare pockets where the festival passes quietly without fireworks, lamps, or festivity.
These are places where history, legend, or cultural beliefs have reshaped the meaning of the day.
For most, Diwali symbolises joy, prosperity, and the triumph of light over darkness. But for a few communities, it carries memories of loss, mourning, or deep-rooted customs that discourage celebration.
From the silent lanes of Himachal’s Sammoo to the solemn courtyards of Karnataka’s Melkote, these exceptions reveal how India’s diversity extends not just to how festivals are celebrated, but also to where they are not.
In Sammoo, a village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, Diwali festivities are almost non-existent.
Residents neither light lamps nor burst crackers. Centuries ago, a woman is believed to have performed sati on Diwali day, leaving behind a curse that cast a shadow over future celebrations.
Villagers say that attempts to mark the festival have brought misfortune, a belief that continues to shape the community’s customs today.
In Melkote, located in Karnataka’s Mandya district, the festival takes on a somber tone.
Among the Mandyam Iyengar community, Diwali is not a celebration but a day of mourning.
The sentiment traces back to a tragic event in the 18th century, when a massacre took place on the day of Naraka Chaturdasi, coinciding with Diwali.
For locals, the day serves as a moment of remembrance and quiet reflection rather than festivity.
Why This Happens
In both cases, the decision not to celebrate Diwali stems from historical trauma and legend, where significant events have imbued the festival day with sorrow or taboo.
In certain villages, ecological or communal reasons also influence the choice, with some communities avoiding fireworks or lights out of respect for wildlife or local beliefs.
What This Means
India’s diversity is often reflected in its festivals, and these stories highlight that even its most widely celebrated occasions are not universal.
The absence of Diwali celebrations in places like Sammoo and Melkote offers a poignant reminder of how deeply history, belief, and culture shape the way communities experience or consciously abstain from shared traditions.