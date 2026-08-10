The new Digital divide: AI use vs AI safety

The first digital divide was largely about access: who had an internet connection, a smartphone or a computer, and who did not. In the age of artificial intelligence, however, the divide could be between students who know how to use AI critically and safely and those who can access powerful AI tools but lack the judgment to navigate the risks that come with them.

For students, AI should be viewed as a thinking partner rather than a replacement for thinking. "For college students and young adults, AI should be taught as a thinking partner, not a thinking replacement," said Harish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Quick Heal Technologies. "Students should first learn to frame a problem, develop their own point of view, and then use AI to refine research, test arguments, or explore alternate perspectives." He added that this balance is particularly important in higher education, where independent thinking, originality and judgment matter as much as speed.

As AI makes online interactions more convincing, students are exposed to cyber risks that can be difficult to identify. “For students, the danger is no longer limited to harmful content but extends to credibility manipulation, where a fake classmate, professor, recruiter, or support channel appears authentic”, said Kumar. “Attackers are increasingly able to mimic writing styles, speech patterns, and even video presence, while campaigns such as fake job and recruiter scams show how trust can be weaponized against young people.”